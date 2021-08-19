Traffic delays on Hwy 105 at Reins Rd after wreck leaves truck, travel trailer overturned

No injuries were involved in the five-vehicle wreck, but charges are pending.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Thursday afternoon wreck left a pickup truck and travel trailer flipped on its side on Highway 105 near Bevil Oaks, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chuck Havard.

It happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 105 and Reins Road.

A 2019 Chevy truck towing a travel trailer pulled out of the parking lot of an Express Mart convenience store to travel westbound on highway 105.

A 2020 Jeep Gladiator heading eastbound on Highway 105 slowed down and stopped as the Chevy to pull out.

A 2009 Dodge Ram was towing a trailer and traveling eastbound behind the Jeep when the driver failed to control speed and struck the back of the Jeep.

The Ram bounced off of the Jeep and struck the Chevy and its camper trailer causing them to roll over.

No injuries were involved in the five-vehicle wreck, but charges are pending, Havard said.

Traffic may be delayed as Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are redirecting traffic in the area, and DPS troopers are investigating the wreck.

