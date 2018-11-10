High tides as a result of Hurricane Michael are pushing waves onto Highway 87, near High Island.

Water and debris covered the road, shocking drivers passing by.

"The waves were just crashing over the road," says John Richard, traveling through to Houston. "A lot of it got on the truck."

"I've been coming here my whole life," says High Island resident Chaz Conner. "I've been to Galveston and other places, but I've never seen waves like this before."

TxDOT crews closed the curve that connects Highway 124 and Highway 87 Wednesday morning, to clean up the mess left behind from these waters.

The road closure also impacted students and staff from High Island High School.

Superintendent of High Island ISD, Travis Grubbs, told 12News he had to push back the start of school to 10 a.m.

For people visiting from out of state, witnessing the effects from a storm more than 500 miles away is hard to fathom.

Damian Conner, who came down from Kansas, says "From what I've seen so far, it's pretty crazy that a hurricane 12 hours away can do this right here."

The proximity of the ocean to the highway has raised concerns for people on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Two weeks ago, Galveston County and TxDOT crews began working construction to raise the road as high as two feet in some areas.

"As I have heard, there's a plan to raise the road and get things safer for people around here," says Richard. "They want to make it more passable and I'm all for it."

The $14 million project plans to push the curve of the two highways, just south of High Island, further inland to better protect the road and motorists.

Vice president of the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce, Anne Willis, says the work will take roughly 14 months to complete.

Wednesday, many drivers couldn't help but pull over and take some pictures, admiring the fury of the angry gulf waters.

High Island resident Dillon McCormick says "I've swam here ever since I was old enough to swim and I've never seen it curl like that, it makes me want to go surfing."

TxDOT workers say they did pile sand between the road and sea, during their clean up Wednesday morning.

The next high tide in High Island is expected to come in around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, with waves two and a half feet higher than normal.

Highway 87 and Highway 124 remain open, but drivers are encouraged to use caution in this area.

