Hung jury declared in trial of man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

BEAUMONT, Texas — The trial of of a 29-year-old Southeast Texas man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child has ended in a hung jury.

Lloyd Thomas Martin III is charged with seven counts aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child according to a probable cause affidavit.

Martin appeared in the in the Criminal District Court before Judge Raquel West.

He was indicted with the charge in 2021 after the child made an outcry.

Both sides rested their case on Thursday July 20, 2023.

The jury began deliberating before lunch on Thursday and finished Friday July 21, 2023 afternoon without making a unanimous decision.

Martin is still facing all eight counts and the court will hold a future hearing to decide what to do next.

