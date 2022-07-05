"To find one recovery on the river is a miracle. To find two is quadruple miracles. We’re just hoping today we can bring some closure to the family.”

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers from Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida joined the friends and family of 8-year-old Ally Wilson Berry to continue searching for the missing child Saturday.

Ally went into the Mississippi River two weeks ago after her sister, Brandy Wilson, fell in near the foot of the Crescent City Connection. Ally and 15-year-old Kevin Poole went in to save her, but were pulled under by the current.

Brandy and Kevin were both found earlier this week, giving volunteers hope that they could find Ally as well and bring closure to her family.

“This is a trying time for the family. This river’s tough." United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said. "To find one recovery on the river is a miracle. To find two is quadruple miracles. We’re just hoping today we can bring some closure to the family.”

That inspired more than 200 people to come to the Mississippi River Saturday and continue the search. They went on ATVs, on horseback, on foot, in boats and in planes to search for Ally.

The US Coast Guard returned to the search Saturday as well after volunteers identified "areas of interest" to investigate while looking for Ally.

Ultimately, she was not found during Saturday's search.

Terrell said this may be the peak of their search efforts, but it's certainly not the end. Volunteers will continue to search for Ally and tug boats and planes traveling the river will be on the look out for her.

It's possible she may not be found, but Terrell hopes the massive search effort helps bring the family some peace.

"The community is coming together," he said. "As much evil as we have in the world this is what life is about, the ups and downs of it, and it’s really amazing to see how the community supports this family."