BEAUMONT — You never know what you're going to find when you dig up some dirt.

That was the case after construction crews in Beaumont unearthed hundreds of ancient bottles.

The bottles, dating back decades, were found buried near the Beaumont Yacht Club & RV Resort.

Many of them are still in great condition.

David Worsham, an associate librarian at Lamar University, took a look at the bottles for the first time and shared his thoughts.

"It's interesting because you've got a snapshot of time," Worsham said. "These bottles date back through a number of decades in the 1900s."

Buried in a pile of dirt along Marina Street, these unknown pieces of history remain.

A few of the bottles found include some local ties with one being a Texas State Beverages soda, labeled with Beaumont, TX on it.

Worsham says "It is all intact, no chips no cracks. This is a real good specimen of a bottle for that time period."

The bottle has lived on since the 1950s, according to Worsham.

Other artifacts found include an old-school green Dr. Pepper bottle, after shave lotion, and milk glasses which all are at least half a decade old.

The most popular items found at the site are Purex jugs.

"These were very common, nobody thought anything about throwing them away," says Worsham. "You never see these glass jugs anymore because everything has gone to plastic."

It's difficult to estimate how many bottles lie near the facility, at least hundreds, if not thousands.

Many local recycling programs in Texas don't accept glass but these little treasures may be worth a penny or two.

"To the right person it might be very valuable," says Worsham. "To somebody else it's just a piece of garbage."

Construction crews have been working on installing a new sewer system to the Beaumont Yacht Club & RV Resort for months and according to workers, the project should be completed in the next couple of weeks.

A gallery of the bottles recovered can be found below.

PHOTOS: vintage bottles

However, it's unclear what the city plans to do with all the bottles when it's complete.

Worsham says "I'd like to see the best ones get preserved."

© 2018 KBMT