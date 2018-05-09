Hundreds, maybe thousands, of old glass bottles dating back decades, found buried in front of the Beaumont Yacht Club and RV Park.

For the last eight months, construction workers have been installing sewer lines for the facility.

In the process of digging up space for pipes, an abundance of history resurfaced.

Lamar assistant librarian David Worsham, who works for the university's archive department says "It's interesting because you've got a snapshot of time."

Sitting buried in dirt along Marina Street, bottles of all shapes and sizes remain.

The area used to be a landfill which might explain this unusual occurence.

A texas state beverage soda bottle appeared, and surprisingly it's still in great condition.

"It is all intact, no chips no cracks. This is a real good specimen of a bottle for that time period."

Dr pepper bottles likely from the 1930s also turned up.

After shave glasses, wine bottles, and many more still sit.

"These were very very common, nobody thought anything throwing them away. Now you never see these glass jugs anymore because everything has gone to plastic."

Glass can't be recycled in the state of texas, but what's this worth?

"To the right person it might be very valuable. To somebody else it's just a piece of garbage."

Accorodng to construction crews, the sewer project will be finished in a couple weeks.

It's unclear what the city plans to do with the dirt and bottles when that happens.

