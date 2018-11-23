BEAUMONT — There’s something special going on at the non-profit ‘Some Other Place’. On Thanksgiving all are welcome at the Thanksgiving table.

"Today we are preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal," Some Other Place director Paula Oneal said.

The Thanksgiving was made possible with the help of hundreds of volunteers who donate their time every year.

Solomon Duplechain is a student at Lamar University, and started giving back before he got to college.

"I’ve been doing this since I was 5, I want to say that’s about how long my mom has been bringing me," Duplechain said.

Duplechain says he’s learned a lot through his volunteer work, and that giving back has given him a sense of purpose.

"It's just a humbling experience, you never know. You can wake up with one day with everything and then the next day you can wake up with nothing," Duplechain said.

Another volunteer there helping was Deonjalae Mercadel, a high school student in Beaumont.

"I feel like giving back is what the holidays are all about," Mercadel said.

Mercadel and Duplechain say more young people need to get involved.

“I wish a lot of people my age would come out and see what it's like to not have and to help somebody," Duplechain said.

"This generation is more focused on what they're thankful for, instead of giving back," Mercadel said.

They both agree to keep the giving going, and plan to make this an annual tradition.

"It's the experience that you come and get, not just to say you helped or say you did this or that," Duplechain said.

© 2018 KBMT