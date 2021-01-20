Humane Society of Southeast Texas breaks ground on new shelter

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a giant step forward for the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Nearly five years after a fire took the lives of more than 70 dogs, leaders gathered Tuesday to break ground on a new facility.
The rebuild marks the culmination of years of planning and fundraising.
Demolition happened in October 2020. The president of the board tells 12News how much the community pulled together to make this happen.
"This has been a long process dedication from the board, the staff in designing and building a shelter around the animal's care the environment that we think that they need for the future. It's very emotional for us because it's been so long in the process. We've had so much outpouring of support from the community, without their support. We couldn't get to this point,” said Will Jackson, President of the Humane Society-Southeast Texas
The new building will cost about $2.5 million. The Humane Society hopes to have it completed by the end of the year.