Humane Society of Southeast Texas breaks ground on new shelter

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a giant step forward for the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. Nearly five years after a fire took the lives of more than 70 dogs, leaders gathered Tuesday to break ground on a new facility.

"This has been a long process dedication from the board, the staff in designing and building a shelter around the animal's care the environment that we think that they need for the future. It's very emotional for us because it's been so long in the process. We've had so much outpouring of support from the community, without their support. We couldn't get to this point,” said Will Jackson, President of the Humane Society-Southeast Texas