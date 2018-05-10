BEAUMONT — "Adopt-a-Dog Month" is celebrated each October in an effort to match up the estimated 3-4 million animals on the search for their forever homes. The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for people to step-up and adopt shelter animals.

Over two years ago a horrific fire claimed the lives of 74 animals. Since then, they've been working with temporary facilities.

Shelter manager Laura Mcelhinney said after the fire, the dogs were put into a fully enclosed building in individual kennels, and the cats were housed in the vet clinic. She said until they come up with a definitive plan for a full-fledged facility, that's where they'll stay.

Although they aren't able to house as many pets as the former shelter, there goal is the same; to save as many animals as they can.

"Everybody is safe, it doesn't look the prettiest and it's not where we want to be, this is not how we want our facility to look and someday it'll be how we want it to look and operate," said Mcelhinney.

Mcelhinney said it's so important for people to adopt and shelter animals so they can take in and rescue as many as possible.

Sherri Skiles adopted her two dogs from the Humane Society just a few months ago. She said she's been a dog lover all her life.

Skiles said when her kids all graduated and moved out, the house was just too quiet. When they saw "Boogie," and "Scout" they knew they couldn't leave without them.

"We thought we'd be sorry for taking two, but we've loved every minute, for every 'what did we do?' there's a 'I'm so glad we did this," said Skiles.

She said adoption is a rewarding thing, and she hopes others will give rescue animals their second chance.

"Dogs are really special and adopted dogs are so grateful, I don't know how else to describe it," explained Skiles.

Mcelhinney said their doing a special adoption event this Saturday. For most of their cats and dogs, the adoption fee will be half off. The animals will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered..

They'll also have some of their dogs and a few volunteers at the Gift of Life 5K for reduced rates.

The adoption application is on their website. They're also looking for people to foster animals. Those interested can foster for as little or much time they want.

Mcelhinney said they're also on the search for volunteers. Anyone interested can go to the Humane Society and pick up an application, or give them a call and they'll email the application directly to you.

