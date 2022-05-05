'It's been a wild ride' | Humane Society of Southeast Texas' van repaired after catalytic converter stolen

One auto shop offered to replace the catalytic converter for free.

BEAUMONT, Texas — After thieves stole the catalytic converter from the Humane Society of Southeast Texas' van, 12News viewers saw the story and stepped up to help.

The theft happened in the Humane Society of Southeast Texas' parking lot on April 24, 2022, around 9:30 p.m. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Members with the Humane Society said it only took four minutes for the catalytic converter to be taken from the shelter's van. In the video, a shadowy figure is seen walking across the parking lot and going underneath the van.

The suspect allegedly cut the converter out and took off. Members of the non-profit did not find out about the theft until the next morning.

“It's been a wild ride, excuse the pun I guess,” said Taylor Westphal with the Humane Society.

As soon as shop owner Tim Baker heard the news, he immediately reached out to make the repair.



Not only did he replace the converter, but the shop made several other repairs on the Humane Society van at no cost.

"He fixed more than just the catalytic converter,” said Westphal. “I mean he replaced 02 sensors and did a whole tune-up on the van. We're really, really appreciative of him."

Westphal said Southeast Texas continued to offer support in their time of need even knowing that their van was being repaired.

Watch the video below of the suspect stealing the catalytic converter from the Humane Society of Southeast Texas' van.