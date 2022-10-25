Humane Society of Southeast Texas offering discounted spay, neuter surgeries

"That's our main goal here, is to reduce the pet population through education and advocacy. We consider this part of our education."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is offering spay and neuter discounts for pets.

The discounted surgeries are being offered at the Rogers Low Cost Spay and Neuter Vaccine Clinic, located at 2050 Spindletop Avenue in Beaumont.

The clinic was funded by a $5,000 grant from the Foundation of Southeast Texas as well as other donations.

The goal of the discount is to keep animals off the street.

"That's our main goal here, is to reduce the pet population through education and advocacy. We consider this part of our education," said Shelter Manager Taylor Westphal.

Surgery costs $50 for cats and $80 for dogs. Vaccines and microchips cost an extra $40.

Applications must be done in person with photo identification. After filling out that application, you have until end of day Monday before your appointment to pay full costs in order to secure your spot

Appointments are only on Wednesday's. Spots are first come first serve.

