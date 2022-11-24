Humane Society of Southeast Texas shares tips on how to keep pets safe, warm during the cold weather

Taylor Westphal is also encouraging owners of indoor pets to keep an eye out for them getting overheated.

BEAUMONT, Texas — ‘Cos baby it’s cold outside.

With the cold winter month’s rolling in, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas have provided some tips for owners of outdoor pets.

Taylor Westphal, the director at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, says that animals who are staying outdoors should not be on heavy chains.

He also says that the leashes should be at least ten feet long, so that they are able to access water and shelter when temperatures drop.

“Make sure they have the appropriate shelter, maybe line it with hay as an insulator,” said Westphal.

Staff at the Humane Society say that they have been receiving a lot of calls concerning the welfare of pets that are living outdoors.

And while they don’t have legal ground to impose fines for animal abuse, Westphal says that they do what they can to make sure that the concerned callers have the resources they need.

“We direct them to Beaumont animal control, residents can reach them by dialing 311," said Westphal.

Outdoor pets are not the only concern this winter season. Westphal is also encouraging owners of indoor pets to keep an eye out for them getting overheated.

“If they are doing a lot of panting, extreme salivating or any kind of drooling, or they have bright red gums, or labored breathing, they could be over heating,” said Westphal.

He is urging owners to monitor their pets in those situations.