Humane Society of Southeast Texas targeted by catalytic converter thieves twice in one year

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles for the 2nd time this year.

It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post.

At 4:45 a.m., the catalytic converter was taken off the van. At 5:45 a.m., the same part was stolen from their truck.

At this time, it is unknown how many suspects were involved in the crime, but they were seen in a silver Nissan.

This is not the first time someone has stolen a catalytic converter from the shelter's van. In April 2022, a suspect was caught on camera walking across the parking lot and going underneath the van.

It only took about four minutes for the converter to be cut from the van.

After the incident in April, Baker Auto Repair towed the van to their shop. They are helping the shelter with repairs this time around, as well.

Shelter Manager Taylor Westphal is disappointed and shocked that thieves targeted their work vehicles, yet again.

“It sounded like a race car. I got out of the van, and I grabbed the truck keys to find that the truck was in the same fate as the van. I clearly remember so we immediately called Baker Auto," said Westphal.

Employees are now having to think of creative solutions since both vehicles are out of commission.

Westphal says he had to pick up cat little from Tractor Supply in his own personal vehicle.

"We are just doing our best to string things along with our own resources," he said.

Because of Baker Auto's generosity with repairs, the shelter only had to worry about the insurance process.

Managers are now re-thinking how they should store their vehicles.

"Fencing with concertina wire, because if we put fencing on the wire they might still hop over and do what they have done, or have employees take use of these vehicles to come to work," Westphal said.

The Humane Society is accepting donations and asking for temporary transport help while they work on a permanent solution .

