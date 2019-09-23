BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is transporting 41 dogs and five cats to their rescue partners in Austin. The shelter is freeing up kennel space to help the local municipal shelters, as well as take in owner surrendered animals due to the flooding.

"Best Friends Animal Society" came down Monday to loan a van to help with the transport. The dogs and cats are headed to foster homes, coordinated by Austin Pets Alive, and Texas Humane Heroes.

The Humane Society has started contacting the municipal shelters to gauge their needs, and start preparing to transport some of their pets.

Cresta Rumery, the director of development for the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, said a long list of people have already called about surrendering their animals. They ask that people reach out to the municipal shelters first, and if possible, hold on to your pets.

"Keep your pets, don't leave them, I know it's difficult," she said, "If you do find an animal try to post it on Facebook, things like that, reach out to us, we are willing to post them on our Facebook as well."

They expect to reach capacity again by the end of the week. Each new intake will need to be micro-chipped, vaccinated and spayed/neutered, an approximate $400 expense per pet.

The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is in desperate need of monetary donations. Their also looking for people to foster and adopt.

If you are unable to foster a dog but would like to help, you can make a donation at both the APA! and HSSET websites.