BEAUMONT — A Silsbee man will face a jury next week to answer to human trafficking charges. Johnny Ray Matlock will go to trial Tuesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Prosecutors say Matlock forced women into prostitution for his business. According to court documents, Matlock recruited both underage girls and women using social media websites and apps.

Once he gained their trust, prosecutors say Matlock lured them to motels in Beaumont, held them against their will and forced them into prostitution. The state agues he would post ads of the females on the website www.backpage.com to promote his prostitution business.

A spokesperson for Spindletop MHMR says social media can be used as a platform for criminals to prey on those who are vulnerable. "The typical demographic involves women victims," said Amber Woods, the Director of Crisis Services and Adult Intake. "It seems to be a rare crime, but it goes on more than people realize."

If convicted, Matlock faces 25 years to life in prison. He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000. His attorney declined to comment before the start of the trial.

