Human remains found in Liberty County possibly identified, investigators say

The body was found on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after a dog brought what was determined to be a human hand to its owner.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators believe they may have identified a body that was found in Liberty County.

The body was found on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a dog brought what was determined to be a human hand to a home. Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to the 500 block of South Gates after receiving the call.

Additional human remains were found in a wooded area approximately 100 yards behind the home, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies were unable to determine a race, age, or gender because the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, and no form of identification was found at the scene.

A medical examiner was unable to determine an official identity but did determine the body belonged to a man. Evidence suggests that the man died by suicide, according to the release.

Investigators were able to obtain a possible identity and believe the man was not from Liberty County. A possible family member of the man told investigators they had not spoken to him in months.

The potential family member also told investigators that to their knowledge, a missing person’s report was never filed and was able to give investigators information that helped with the investigation.

DNA samples will be taken from family members and compared to the DNA of the man to confirm his identity. The possible identity will not be released until DNA results return.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

