Southeast Texas advocate explains how you can spot human trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaders with Harvest House, a non-profit on a mission to help trafficking victims, attended an advocacy conference last month.

This workshop brought non-profits from eight states together, and they discussed ways to make our communities safer. They want you to know how to spot the signs.

Trafficking of children right here in Southeast Texas can look different, and organizations like Harvest House are taking things they learned in conferences and asking you, the public, to put it into practice.

"We have served up to 90 kids, and young adults," said Harvest House Advocacy Director Demi Schlageter.

The numbers speak for themselves. Human trafficking is a big problem in Southeast Texas.

“It speaks to our community, and that it is a really big issue here because we do not have a big community it is pretty tight nit,” Schlageter said. “We have some rural areas that people may think only happens in the city or oh it only happens here or there. We have had clients from every city.”

Harvest House is a safe harbor for families who are in life-threatening situations, and part of its mission is education.

Harvest House met with other child advocacy programs in New Orleans for a conference.

They want you to know if you see something, say something. Acknowledge, that gut feeling something might not be right.

Recognize if you are a mandated reporter, that means by law you must report.

Gather information that supports your observations, assess the safety of the situation, and if appropriate, address the parent or caregiver about your concerns.

“Someone doesn't have to leave their home to be exploited, so I think it's a really big deal to get involved with their kids,” Schlageter said. “Know what they are doing online, having those conversations as early as when they have a phone.”

Harvest House provides its clients with a space to be a kid again.

Once removed from an unsafe situation, they get to enjoy activities like art projects, field trips, and even job training.

“What we are doing in Jefferson County works, and what we are spreading to the other counties,” Schlageter said. “Because we as a community really need to rally together behind each child and their case.”

Awareness is key, but remember to leave the investigation to law enforcement.

Know your responsibility to report, and call the National Hotline for Human Trafficking.

“We are all going to show up at the table for the child, and a lot of that means we are going to build relationships with different agencies, so we work with law enforcement really well out DA's office. CPS is our juvenile justice system,” Schlageter said.

The Harvest House accepts donations and volunteers.