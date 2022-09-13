How you can help a Veteran-run organization in Beaumont continue to serve the community

"We have a pretty significant roof leak in our banquet hall, and we're also lacking in A/C."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Those who fought for our country and continue to fight for our community are asking for help to renovate a beloved building that many area veterans describe as a second home.

In 2023, the American Legion Post 33 in Beaumont will celebrate its 75th year. About 90 veterans belong to the post.

The 74-year-old building is in need of serious repairs.

Post members are looking to raise $75,000 to renovate the hall with a fundraising effort they are calling “Strive for 75.” The goal is to raise enough money for a new roof for the building and to also install a new air conditioning system.

Seth Wells is the American Legion Post 33 commander.

"We have a pretty significant roof leak in our banquet hall, and we're also lacking in A/C, so those are two of our big things that we're trying to rectify for the banquet hall side," Wells said.

The hall has been around since 1948, and Wells believes it provides a space for veterans to gather, get help and stay involved in the community.

"We're just a group of veterans here that are involved, and we love our community, and we want to see it get better, and we want veterans to be a part of that," Wells said.

The organization's goal is to make sure their, "Veteran brothers and sisters are taken care of and not forgotten," according to their Facebook page. They also strive to serve the community.

"We're in the middle of a neighborhood, and we have the neighborhood association meetings meet here at the post,” Wells said. “We have boy scouts here. Up until recently, we had a girl scout troop, and we're hoping we can get that started back up again so this is a real community center."

Members are trying to raise the money by the end of 2023.

"What we have going on right now is a campaign called Strive for 75,” Wells said. “Our building turns 75 years old next year, so our goal is by the end of the year next year to have an event in this space, and we need about $75,000 dollars to get that project completed or on the road to completion."

Bruce Hamilton is a Vietnam veteran and a member of post 33. He feels the post went through a period of disrepair and believes it’s a crucial time to renovate the facility in order to keep it functional for veterans.

Hamilton believes it has had a positive impact on him and other veterans.

"It's a great place to meet with other veterans, other people with like mind,” Hamilton said. “We have a motto that, 'We're veterans helping veterans.'"

Wells said the post's banquet hall is also a heavily used community space. It is home to the Charlton Pollard neighborhood meetings, veterans events and other community gatherings.

Wells hope is to improve the meeting space making all groups feel welcome.

Wells said the legion is trying to grow their membership at the post. He believes the renovations will help bring more veterans to the hall.

The group's first fundraising event will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who give a $10 donation will get a free meal that includes sausage, boudin, bread, beans, potato salad and a dessert.

The cookout will be held at the American Legion Hall Post 33 located at 1320 Pennsylvania Avenue.