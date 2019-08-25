VIDOR, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is rallying to support a family devastated by the death of a newlywed couple just minutes after their Friday wedding ceremony in Orange County.

Family told 12News Rhiannon Boudreaux and Harley Morgan were leaving the Justice of the Peace when a truck hit the couple's car as they pulled onto the highway.

The newlyweds, 19 and 20, were killed on impact.

The accident happened across from the Orange County Airport on Highway 87 around 3 p.m. Friday.

"My worst nightmare happened in front of my eyes," Morgan's mother LaShawna said after the accident. "I watched my baby die. I'm still wearing my son's blood because I tried to rip him and her out of the car. If you have kids, go home and hug them because I don't have my kid. I don't have the one thing in my life that made me happy."

A family friend told 12News those who wish to give to help the family can donate at Vidor's Dunkin' Donuts location. Family confirmed Morgan worked at the store, located at 580 North Main St.

Donations can also be mailed to Dunkin' Donuts, C/O LaShawna Morgan, 580 North Main St., Vidor, Texas, 77662.

Donors can also give toward expenses through GoFundMe.

Click here to support In Honor of the Newlyweds organized by Patricia Fruge Mr. and Mrs. Harley Morgan were married Friday, August 23, 2019 in Orange,Texas.The High School Sweethearts were married by the local Justice of Peace.They were ready to start there lives now. A formal wedding ceremony was to be held on December 20, 2019.Tragically, the Newlyweds, just 19 and 20...

A Facebook fundraiser has also been started for Rhiannon's funeral expenses.