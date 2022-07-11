TxDOT asking for help to end deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways

For the last 22 years, someone has died on Texas roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads.

"For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said.

At least ten people die on Texas roads every day. In 2021, 156 people died in deadly crashes in Beaumont. So far in 2022, 129 people have died.

The Texas Department of Transportation held its “End the Streak” conference Monday, hoping to change these tragic statistics.

“Every day, I get on a Texas highway going to work, coming home from work, and it never leaves my mind, the possibility that someone could lose someone they love tremendously.” Sheriff Stephens said.

Officials called the event a step in the right direction and hope their message rang loud and clear as the holidays approach. TxDOT leaders are warning drivers to remain alert and make good choices while behind the wheel.

Car crash statistics increase during the holidays. Officials believe their message is extremely important as the end of the year approaches.

“Put the phones away," Sarah Dupre, TxDOT public information officer, said. "Never drink and drive. Always buckle up and go the speed limit, and pay attention to what's going on around you. All these things can help prevent the next fatality on our roadways.”

A slue of black flags at the event represented the lives lost on Texas highways. Within the last few weeks alone, deadly Southeast Texas crashes have claimed the lives of multiple people

“We must end that streak and are asking everyone to please do their part," Dupre said.

Officials believe the cause of most of the deadly crashes happen because of poor-decision making behind the wheel.

"79,000 lives and when we look at these things that are happening, we see drunk driving, distracted driving, we see people not wearing seatbelts and driving at unsafe speeds,” Martin Gonzalez, Beaumont District engineer, said. “The choices that people are making, we need to change that."