The need for blood is high. Here's how you can donate in Southeast Texas

The United We Give event focuses on using this holiday weekend as a way of providing enough blood to get through the summer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is teaming up with Lifeshare Blood Center for a special holiday blood drive.

The need for blood has been high for months, which is why the American Red Cross declared the first-ever blood shortage.

Today was the third year of the United We Give event, and Lifeshare is celebrating its 80th year as a foundation.



Transfusions happen every day from things like mothers giving birth to sickle cell anemia treatment.

"Since one in three people will need a transfusion in their lifetime. That means all of us are going to have either ourselves or a loved one need blood," said organizer Tiffany Ybarra.

As an effort to get more people to donate, Lifeshare is offering some free incentives like a free shirt a free box combo from Canes, and a free delivery item from Waitr.

Lifeshare is accepting donations Saturday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Beaumont location at 4305 Laurel Avenue.