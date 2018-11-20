The song DeAndre Nico performed this week on NBC's The Voice was a popular evangelical worship song from the early 2000s: "I Can Only Imagine" by Mercy Me.

The song stayed trending on mainstream music charts throughout much of 2003. Last week, he sang "Ordinary People" by John Legend, which released only a year later in 2004.

Now, the voters will determine which of the top 13 contestants move onto the next round.

"Whatever God desires for me, bro. I'm here, I'm just a willing vessel, that's all I can say," Nico told 12News in a recent interview outside his childhood home on the corner of 9th Street and 6th Avenue.

His mother Rev. Johnna Nico, is a pastor. She said her son has loved music since childhood.

"He would grab the shoe boxes, pans, plates it didn't matter if it was flat." she said. "He wanted to hear the different noises they made."

Voting for The Voice contestants is open on the app until Nov. 20 at 6 a.m.

Port Arthur's Deandre Nico performs on The Voice on NBC.

