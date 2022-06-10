How to stay cool and save money amid 'intense' Southeast Texas heat, tips from energy and Entergy experts

Experts said there are three things Southeast Texans need to look out for to cut an energy bill down, and all stem back to the A/C.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Energy and Entergy experts are sharing tips with the community on how they can stay cool in the Southeast Texas heat without breaking their budgets.

A/Cs in Southeast Texas are probably going to be working overtime amid forecasted “intense” weekend heat. Experts are sharing their tips on how make sure all that expensive air conditioning does not leak out of a person's home.

Energy specialist Robey Evans did a tour of a house in Beaumont to see where energy and money is being sucked out of homes.

"Alright, that's bad. That's single pane window,” Evans said.

Evans said there are three things Southeast Texans need to look out for to cut an energy bill down, and all stem back to the A/C.

“So the first one, I’m going to say it's probably going to be your thermostat ,which is going to be your A/C bill," Evans said. "Second is going to be your windows, which is going to be your A/C bill. And then the third one is probably going to be like accesses like windows doors, anything like that where A/C can get out, which is once again the A/C.”

Mark Delavan from Entergy broke down the cost when it comes to thermostats.

"For every degree below 78 degrees Fahrenheit that you reduce your thermostat, it's going to add about 3% to your energy bill per degree,” Delavan said. “So you want to keep it at that higher setpoint."

Experts said Southeast Texans can save by investing in a smart thermostat.

"It's going to memorize your energy practice, memorize when you're at work, when you're home, and it's actually going to heat and cool your home accordingly,” Evans said.

The type of windows a Southeast Texan has can also add to or cut costs.

"Double pane usually is the best bang for your buck," Evans said. "Because they're a lot cheaper than alot more readily available, and they can help as far as like, keeping the house cool, especially if you shade a double pane window. You kind of get the best the best of both worlds."

For those not ready to invest in new windows, solar screens are another option.

"They're a little bit thicker, and they're gonna help shape the inside of that window," Evans said.

Evans also noted a way that hot air gets into a persons house from the outside.

"One common way the air actually seeps out of the house and hot air gets into a house is through your outlets," Evans said

Things like this cable hole also give direct access between a cool house and the heat outside. Delavan said people often overlook their attics.



"If you don't have proper attic insulation, more than half of your energy for heating and cooling your home can simply disappear," Delavan said.



That can be a quick fix.



"The attic insulation should at least be there," Evans said. "It should at least be as high as this."