Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree in Southeast Texas

Residents can drop off their live Christmas tree for recycling at three city parks beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 14.

BEAUMONT, Texas — In many urban and suburban areas, live Christmas trees are collected from curbside during the first 2 weeks in January.

All lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands, other non-organic decorative materials and other materials that are not part of the original tree must be removed. This includes tree stands also.

Flocked trees are usually accepted, but not artificial trees. Large trees, larger than the standard six to seven food tree, may need to be cut in half to be acceptable by your garbage hauler.

What happens to the trees? In most cases, the trees are chipped and made into a mulch which is usually made available, free to city or county residents. Important: Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. Burning the tree may contribute to creosote buildup and could cause a chimney fire.

Magnolia Park, 2855 Magnolia St.

Rogers Park, 1455 Dowlen Rd.

Sprott Park, 4325 Usan St.

Trees also can be placed on the curb, and will be picked up during regular collection days. Commercial drop-off is not permitted.

Christmas trees, along with other collected yard waste, is converted into mulch.

Citizens are welcome to collect free mulch every Saturday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the city's landfill, located at 4955 Laffin Rd. in Beaumont.