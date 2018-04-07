The loud pops and bangs from fireworks can put pets in a frenzy and even cause some to run away.

According to Amberalert.com, animal control officers note a 30 percent increase in lost pets from July 4 through July 6.

The website said only 14 percent of lost pets are returned to their owners and 30 to 60 percent are euthanized because they can’t be properly identified.

To keep your pet calm and safe during the fireworks this holiday it's important to keep them inside your home. Make sure you take your dog on a walk early in the day before the fireworks.

Another option is to put your pet in a crate or have an escape-proof room so your pet doesn’t run around the house.

If you want to protect your pet you can invest in a thunder shirt for your cat or dog. You wrap the vest around the pet which applies pressure to keep them calm.

However, if you don’t want to spend money you can put a small t-shirt on your pet to help calm them.

A Dog Kong toy is a good distraction for your dog if you fill it with peanut butter then freeze it! The toy helps because dogs self soothe by licking.

Another neat trick is to put lavender or peppermint in a spray bottle, water it down and spray it around your pet’s crate or bed to calm them down.

It’s important for pet owners to make sure their contact information is written on their pets collars just in case the tags fall off.

Another good option is to microchip your pet because it can store contact information as well.

If you find a pet with a microchip you can scan is at the Beaumont animal shelter or Humane society.

If you lose your pet you can make a report with the Beaumont animal shelter as well.

Social media is also a good tool for you to post a picture along with your contact information. Other sites like Fido Finder, The Center of lost pets and Lost Pets USA can also help you find your dog.

