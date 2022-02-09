How Beaumont ISD is preparing students for jobs that are booming in the Golden Triangle

At the Career and Technology center, students can gain hands-on experience, earn certificates and even complete two-year degrees.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Independent School District officials are doing what they can to make sure students are skilled in the areas that rank the best and pay well.

According to a new job report, the US added more than 300,000 jobs in August. That number is lower than it was in June.

Data collected from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed which occupations are in high demand in the Golden Triangle. The service industry ranked pretty high, and area restaurant owners believe the know why.

"Employees staffing for hospitality operations,” Frankie Randazzo, owner of Madison's, said. “I have been in the industry 20 years as an owner and such. I have never seen anything like the shortage we have seen right now.”

Other industries that ranked high were ones such as construction. At the Beaumont ISD Career and Technology center, students can gain hands-on training in areas like welding.

At the center, students can earn certificates and even complete two-year degrees. District officials hope the training students receive will allow them to get jobs right after graduation.

After completing a certification or degree, students are expected to be able to join the workforce and get jobs that can start off at anywhere from $18 an hour to $30 an hour.

Eva LeBlanc is the career and technical education coordinator for business and industry. She believes they prepare their students for the real world

“Career and technical education, I believe, is vital to all students regardless of where they ultimately end up in a career,” LeBlanc said. “Cause you are not only teaching a skill level, but you are teaching to teach with other workers.”

Students can take welding classes, culinary classes, and more. There are 23 programs offered in the district.

From welding, to hospitality and health care, these are the top jobs Southeast Texans students are encouraged to keep an eye on.

“That's only the beginning of what their future career is as an adult right, so I may start at a place, but that doesn't mean I am not going to end somewhere else," LeBlanc said. "And those skills that I learned will be the foundation of where I go from."