Heat wave taking a toll on Houston restaurants

One Houston restaurant owner said she's spent roughly $5,000 fixing AC issues at both of her businesses.

HOUSTON, Texas — The heat wave continues to hover over Houston, and in its direct line of fury sits air conditioning units working hard to do one job.

“HVAC units are only designed to cool 15 to 25 degrees less than what the temperature is. You throw people load on that, with people coming in and out," said Alli Jarrett, the owner of Harold's Heights - Restaurant, Bar & Terrace and Low Tide Kitchen and Bar.

Jarrett said that even though her HVAC systems are properly maintained, the heat has been taking its toll.

“In the restaurant business, you just give it about five minutes and something will break," she said. “Your AC units are running constantly, they’re running on overtime, and they never get a break. Eventually, if there’s some kind of little flaw, it will find itself in these severe temperatures.”

Jarrett said in the past two weeks, she’s spent roughly $5,000 fixing AC issues at both Harold's and Low Tide Kitchen and Bar.

“And all these units are maintenanced. We have regular maintenance, quarterly maintenance on all of them. And you just try to fix it as quickly as possible," Jarrett said.

She's added portable AC units at Harold's to help support the system downstairs. It’s an issue she said many restaurants are currently dealing with.

“You’re not alone, every single person, business owner, is dealing with this challenge," she said.

Jarrett said with these issues, combined with energy costs, restaurants could use your support, especially during the summer.

“It’s not cheap to run these AC units," she said. "It’s very expensive with the power rates that exist, so I do encourage everybody to go out and eat."

