Passenger run over after falling out of car in parking area of Houston Raceway Park, sheriff says

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A passenger was run over Saturday after falling out of a car in the parking area of the Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said attendees of the HPT Shootout event were in the back of the parking lot, "driving erratically." One of the drivers was doing donuts in a field when a passenger fell out and was run over, Hawthorne said.

The passenger was flown to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff said.

No other information was given.