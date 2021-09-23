Memorial service for HPD Senior Officer Bill Jeffrey scheduled for Monday morning

HPD said the public is welcome to attend the memorial service. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited.

HOUSTON — Fallen Houston Police Department Senior Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey will be honored with a memorial service scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.

The funeral service will take place on at 10 a.m. at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway.

Jeffrey was killed and Sgt. William Vance was wounded in the line of duty while serving two narcotics warrants in northeast Houston earlier this week.

On Monday morning at around 6 a.m., Officer Jeffrey’s body will be escorted from the Klein Funeral Home in Tomball to Grace Church Houston. It's expected to arrive at Grace Church about an hour later.

This is the route once the procession leaves Klein Funeral Home in Tomball.

Westbound on West Main Street

Southbound on State Highway 249

Westbound on North Sam Houston Parkway West

Southbound on West Sam Houston Parkway North

Eastbound on South Sam Houston Parkway West

Southbound on Gulf Freeway (S. Interstate Highway 45)

Exit and U-turn at Dixie Farm Road

Northbound on Gulf Freeway (N. Interstate Highway 45) feeder road

End: Grace Church Houston

See map

After the service, police will escort Officer Jeffrey back to the funeral home. This is the route once they leave Grace Church.

Northbound on Gulf Freeway (S. Interstate Highway 45)

Motorcade splits at the Houston Avenue Exit

See map

The official motorcade will end on Houston Avenue with a smaller group going all the way back to Tomball.

You can see maps of the route in the video below.

HPD said the public is welcome to attend the memorial service. However, due to COVID-19 protocols, seating is limited.

Family, friends, HPD staff, and those who knew Officer Jeffrey will be seated first.

Following the funeral service, full police honors will be rendered outside the church.

There will not be a public visitation.