HPD: Disagreement over COVID diagnosis leads to family disturbance call at Chief Troy Finner's residence

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department on Saturday issued a statement on Twitter regarding a family disturbance call at Police Chief Troy Finner's residence.
In the statement, HPD said the call came after a disagreement over Finner's recent COVID-19 diagnosis. They said there is no allegation of criminal conduct nor any department policy violations.
The full statement can be read below:
"About 3:45 p.m. today, HPD officers received a call for service about a family disturbance at Police Chief Troy Finner's residence. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and received a statement from a family member.
"There is neither an allegation of criminal conduct nor a violation of department policy. There was no physical contact between the chief or any family member.
"There was a disagreement over the chief's recent diagnosis of COVID-19, which led a family member to contact police. Mayor Turner has been informed of the incident.
"The call for service has been documented."
KHOU 11 is working to get more information on this incident.