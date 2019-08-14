HOUSTON — The mother of a little boy who was struck and killed by a car in Third Ward has been charged and arrested, Houston police said Thursday.

Gissel Vazquez, 18, is charged with endangering a child in the 209th State District Court.

Her 18-month-old boy was hit and killed early Wednesday afternoon in the 6300 block of Tierwester, according to the Houston Police Department.

At the time of the incident, police at the scene said Vazquez and her toddler were walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex when the toddler fell behind.

Police said the child was unattended when a driver in a white Chevrolet Impala pulled forward and hit him.

HPD, KHOU 11

The child died from his injuries.

The driver of the Impala left the scene but returned a short time later and was questioned by police.

Police said the mother was charged with a crime because she left the child unattended in the complex.

