'It's an underprivileged neighborhood' | Houston developer plans to bring new homes, stores to West Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An underserved neighborhood in Port Arthur could be getting new developments in the future.

Houston based developer Jimmie Wheeler wants to bring multiple shopping centers, a grocery store and more than 100 new homes to West Port Arthur.

Wheeler has a nonprofit that could help make this happen. His wife is from West Port Arthur, prompting his decision.

Having new homes and a grocery store is something the residents deserve, Wheeler tells 12News.

"If we could get some local businesses here as it relates to pharmacies, restaurants and everything Port Arthur used to have on this side of town it would be great," said Port Arthur resident Taylor Getwood.

Getwood was one of 50 people at the West Side Development Center who came to hear about changes coming to the neighborhood.

"This is an ideal area because it's an underprivileged neighborhood to bring in development. I'm looking in the neighborhood of a couple 100's of homes or more," said Wheeler.

Wheeler is the CEO of a nonprofit called Shine On Humanity and a development firm called Big Wheel Companies. He wants to use both organizations to get land donated from the city to build affordable homes.

This is not Wheeler's first time building affordable homes in Port Arthur, he previously did it back in 2005.

"The city has what they call a land bank, and through that land bank they turn around and give it to nonprofits. But you have X amount of time to build on that," Wheeler said. "we've already taken the first steps to making this what you call an empowerment zone. It's when the city rebates the tax breaks and they waive the fees for permits."

Wheeler also plans to bring in basic necessities like a grocery store and shopping centers. These are two big things Mayor Thurman Bartie says the area lacks.

"Thanks be to God that we have a visionary like Mr. Wheeler that would have a desire to come and began a process and program in the City of Port Arthur," said Mayor Bartie.

Residents are also excited about the possible new developments.

"Really to have an organization that is stepping in to counterattack what use to be and help us become more proactive is definitely much needed.," Getwood said.

Wheeler told 12News the next steps are to get land for those homes and work with city programs to help residents with down payment assistance.

Affordable homes are about an average of $300,000. Wheeler will try to keep the cost of these homes 30-40% below that.

He's hoping Port Arthur residents will be seeing those projects going up in the next five years.