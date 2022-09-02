From college dropout to celebrity jeweler, Houston man designing jewelry for Super Bowl players

"The list goes on and on and on," said Leo Frost, one of the hottest custom jewelers in the country. "I rep Houston all the way."

HOUSTON — On the world's biggest stage, NFL stars want to shine the brightest. So many of them turn to Houston's own Leo Frost.

"The list goes on and on and on," said Frost, one of the hottest custom jewelers in the country. "I rep Houston all the way."

Frost says about 30 guys playing in this year's Super Bowl have shopped with him.

"I got Ja'Marr Chase," said Frost. "I got Joe Burrow."

"You designed his chain, right?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"Yeah," said Frost. "100%."

From Burrow to Antonio Brown, even the Rocket's rookie Jalen Green, Frost is working with the biggest names in sports, but just like the diamonds he sells, this is all fresh.

"I dropped out of school like two and half years ago and I started selling grills," said Frost.

"You were studying supply chain management?" asked Walton.

"And now I supply chains," said Frost.

Frost went from a University of Houston dropout to jeweler extraordinaire.

"This morning I was with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase," said Frost. "And those are just like regular friends to me."

Frost was born in California but was raised in Houston. He appreciates all the support from the city.

"The city gave me all the tools I need to succeed," said Frost. "Just saying that I kind of got goosebumps because that's real life."