Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day

500 residents of Uvalde were welcomed to the game to help bring healing to their community.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hosted 'Uvalde Strong Day' Sunday, inviting families from Uvalde to the ballpark to help bring healing to the community through baseball.

The Astros welcomed ten busses full of Uvalde residents, along with thousands of others from the southwest Texas town.

"We welcomed the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day Sunday. We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. Fans can also donate online www.astros.com/donate," the team said on their Facebook page.

Families were able to meet their favorite players, take photos, and sit right up front to enjoy the game as they play the Oakland A's on the last day of this homestand.

"The Houston Astros are committed to the continued healing of the community of Uvalde through the game of baseball," said the team in a press release.

Around 500 folks from Uvalde enjoyed the unique gameday experience.

