FBI: Two more Houston-area residents arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

The FBI says the two arrests make six total of Houston-area residents.

HOUSTON — Two more Houston-area residents were arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

According to the FBI Houston, special agents took Christian Cortez and Benjamin Larocca into custody at a home in Seabrook Friday morning.

At this point, we don’t know what the charges are, as the federal complaint is sealed.

With those two arrests, a total of six people who live in the Houston area have been arrested following the January 6 insurrection.

There are still plenty of people the FBI is looking for. You can see photos here.

If you have information about anyone the FBI is looking for, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.