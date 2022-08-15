Families lose everything when 8 units were destroyed in SW Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON — Firefighters battled a big, 2-alarm apartment fire Monday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to HFD.
Flames were shooting through the roof of multiple units when Air 11 flew over the scene on Court Glen Drive in the Alief area.
Neighbors banged on doors to alert each other. When Dayanar Romero looked out and saw fire everywhere, she grabbed her children and ran.
Thankfully, all of the residents made it out safely but some were worried about their pets.
Firefighters rescued at least three pets. One family said two of their dogs were injured and a third one that ran off was found about a mile away.
"She got burned and white dog also burn," the owner told us. "We're about to take 'em to vets."
A few firefighters were treated at the scene.
"We do have a couple of minor injuries for firefighters, heat-related and back-related," HFD Assistant Chief Douglas Harrison said.
By the time crews got the flames under control, eight units were destroyed and others were damaged by smoke and water. Two of those units were unoccupied but six families in the others lost everything.
Parents said their Alief ISD students, who returned to school this week, were heartbroken when they got home and learned all their new school clothes and books burned.
HFD said the fire broke out just after noon at the Crossing Sedona Square Apartments, which are near the intersection of South Kirkwood Road and Bissonnet Street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross was on the scene to assist the families who were affected.
We reached out to Alief ISD and they said the principals will contact those families to find out what their needs are. If we get that information, we'll pass it along!