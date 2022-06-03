House Speaker Dade Phelan creates investigative committee for Robb Elementary shooting

The committee was established in light of conflicting reports from law enforcement officials, according to Phelan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan announced Friday the formation of an investigative committee to look into the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

According to Phelan, the committee was established in light of conflicting reports from law enforcement officials following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

"I established this investigative committee for the dedicated purpose of gathering as much information and evidence as possible to help inform the House’s response to this tragedy and deliver desperately needed answers to the people of Uvalde and the State of Texas.”

Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. Joe Moody, and the Honorable Eva Guzman were appointed to the investigative committee.

Seven other House members were also appointed to the select committee on youth health and safety.

Six of the representatives appointed are serving in cities that have experienced mass shootings in recent years. The names of the committee on the youth health and safety are as follows:

Rep. Greg Bonnen (representing Santa Fe)

Rep. Charlie Geren (representing White Settlement)

Rep. Mary Gonzalez (representing El Paso)

Rep. Tracy King (representing Uvalde)

Rep. John Kuempel (representing Sutherland Springs)

Rep. Brooks Landgraf (representing Odessa)

Rep. Drew Darby

Phelan believes the group "possesses decades of experience in civil and criminal litigation matters."



The investigative committee will be able to issue subpoenas, conduct depositions along with collect and analyze evidence from law enforcement. All findings will be reported to the House, Phelan said.