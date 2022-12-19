Devastating house fire leaves Jefferson County family homeless, heartbroken days before Christmas

After four hours of fighting the fire, crews had to call it quits and declare the home a complete loss.

CHINA, Texas — Nora Delafuente was in Alabama visiting family when she got a call that she will never forget.

Her oldest daughter, Roxanne Villanueva, called and told her the house she, her husband and her other teenage daughter called home was on fire.

"I was surprised and scared to come and see the house,” Delafuente said.

Since Delafuente was 12 hours away, she asked Villanueva to go to the home. All Villanueva could do was watch in horror as Bevil Oaks and Jefferson County firefighters worked tirelessly to put out the flames.

“My kids would love to come to their grandma's house," Villanueva said. "They would usually be here, but last night when we got the call, we had to come down. The saw the house. They were crying."

The fire happened Sunday night near Meeker in West Jefferson County. Firefighters believe it spread from the laundry room to the rest of the home, eventually collapsing exterior walls and the roof.

“Something with the electricity," Villanueva said. “They said something was wrong with it. They lost everything their furniture. Everything is lost."

After four hours of fighting the fire, crews had to call it quits and declare the home a complete loss. The devastating fire destroyed all the family's belongings.

The fire left Delafuente and her family heartbroken and homeless just days away from Christmas.

“I couldn't believe it, like, this was not my house on Saturday morning,” Delafuente said. “I left and it wasn't this way. It was in good condition, and I come back and I see it like this.”

The family believes if they had not been out of town when the fire started, things could have been much worse.

“I would have been more worried if she had been home,” Villanueva said. “What if she wouldn't have known that the house was on fire or something? By the time she woke up, she would not be able to get out of the house.”

Villanueva has started a GoFundMe. She said the Southeast Texas community has already stepped up to help with clothes.

Delafuente is grateful. However, she said desperately needs to find a place to live.

“We don't have nowhere to stay,” Nora said. “So we have to stay here and look for a place for us to be.”

Delafuente said she has yet to hear from the American Red Cross to get help finding temporary housing. For now, she will be staying with her family.

