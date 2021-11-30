House fire claims lives of Hardin County couple early Tuesday morning

Officials do not believe the fire was intentionally set.

SILSBEE, Texas — An early morning house fire has claimed the lives of a Hardin County man and his wife.

The fire, in the 4500 block of Old Spurger Highway, north of Silsbee claimed the lives of the couple, who were in their fifties, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Firefighters were sent to the home at about 3:40 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene the house was "heavily involved" with at least 80 percent of the home in flames Silsbee Fire Chief Robin Jones told 12News Tuesday morning.

The victims, whose names have not yet been released, were pronounced dead at the scene by Hardin County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Chris Ingram according to Jones.

A second home, behind the burned house and on the same lot, was also damaged by the fire but Chief Jones said no one currently lives in the second house.

No other injuries were reported during the fire Jones told 12News.

Officials do not believe the fire was intentionally set according to Davis.

The Texas State Fire Marshal's office and the Lumberton fire marshal are assisting in the investigation according to Jones.

Firefighters from the Silsbee Fire Department and medics from Acadian Ambulance responded to the fire Jones said.

