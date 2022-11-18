Popular Galveston hotel badly damaged by fire

Multiple fire crews were needed in Galveston to fight big flames at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel near Schlitterbahn.

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston firefighters had their hands full Friday night with a large fire at a hotel near the Schlitterbahn Water Park.

The fire caused extensive damage at the Inn at the Waterpark hotel on Jones Road.

We're told Galveston firefighters fought the fire with help from four other fire departments. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, according to officials.

Crews took about 90 minutes to get the flames under control. Officials didn't say how many of the 151 rooms were damaged, but part of the roof was burned off and the second floor of the hotel had heavy fire damage.

Officials said the fire started in the attic and quickly spread from there.