'The motorcycle always loses': Non-profit organization hosting ride to raise awareness about road safety

Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. started the organization to honor his nephew who died in a crash while riding a motorcycle.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas non-profit organization is holding an event to raise awareness and bring change to what they feel is a deadly problem on Texas roads.

500 for Life is holding an escorted ride Saturday, May 20, 2023. The event will start at Cowboy Harley Davidson in Beaumont and attendees will drive to Columbanus Motor Sports in Orange.

Staging will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Cowboy Harley-Davidson, and Kick Stand Up will take place at 10:35 a.m.

"All clubs, bikes, trikes and three-wheelers [are] invited to join your brothers and sisters to help make drivers aware of motorcyclists on the road and reduce the number of deaths," event organizers said in a release.

MORE | Learn more about 500 for Life and their mission to make roads safer

Those who do not own or ride motorcycles are also invited to attend. The non-profit organization is dedicated to saving the lives of motorcyclists and hopes the event will be informative for everyone that attends.

JW Dalton is the current president of 500 for Life. This is the second annual event, and about 184 motorcyclists participated in the ride in 2022.

"Our goal is to try to attract 500 motorcycles or close to that," Dalton said.

There will be an opening prayer, coffee and donuts at Cowboy Harley-Davidson. At Columbanus Motor Sports, several speakers, including Keith Giblin, will talk about motorcycle safety and awareness and emphasize the importance of the organization's motto, "Look twice. Save a life."

There will also be food trucks, festivities and entertainment at Columbanus. Organizers will sell T-shirts and raffle tickets to raise money for their cause.

All the money raised will go back to the foundation to raise awareness through education and legislation.

500 for Life was started by Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr., who died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Jordan started the non-profit organization in honor of his nephew Corey Sennet.

"This was Van Jordan's legacy and we want to make sure it lives on," Dalton said. "We are looking to expand this event.

Sennet died on December 30, 2021 when a driver turned in front of him and hit him while he was on his motorcycle, according to the organization's website.

"Happened on College Street right by the raceway," Dalton said. "The person that ran over Corey, what I understand is the explanation was, 'I just didn’t see him.'"

The explanation is one Dalton feels is very common but not acceptable.

"We want to make sure everybody that sits behind the wheel of a vehicle or behind a motorcycle thinks safety first," Dalton said.

Jordan began the organization in honor of his nephew and to raise awareness after hearing about other deadly crashes involving motorcycles. With cyclists expecting good weather during the summer, Dalton believes drivers will see more cyclists on the road soon.

"The common excuse is, 'I didn’t see them,'" Dalton said. "We want motorists to look for us and see us."

Dalton feels cyclists also have to pay attention to the road to decrease the chances of a crash.

"You have to be vigilant," Dalton said. "The motorcycle always loses when they're engaged in a crash with a vehicle. All accidents are preventable if you pay attention. Look twice. Save a life.”

Dalton said in a deadly crash, nobody wins. He feels not only does someone lose a life, but the survivors are left to deal with the guilt.

Dalton hopes 500 for Life's event will help to bring the change needed to make the roads safer for cyclists.