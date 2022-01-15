Hostage situation at North Texas synagogue: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says all hostages are 'out alive and safe.'

Police began 'SWAT operations' at around 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, law enforcement agencies responded to a situation involving at least four hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

At 9:33 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages are "out alive and safe."

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, initially responded to the scene at the Reform Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121. The call to Colleyville police came at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday. FBI officers quickly took over the lead of the investigation and its operations.

In an update just before 6:30 p.m., police said one male hostage was released, uninjured, shortly after 5 p.m. According to police, the man was reunited with his family. Further details were not immediately released.

Police said FBI crisis negotiators were in constant contact with the hostage-taker.

Citing sources familiar with the ongoing situation, both ABC News and the Associated Press reported that the individual holding the hostages was armed. They also report that the synagogue's rabbi was believed to be among those under hostage.

The hostage-taker has still not been publicly identified, although multiple sources have said that the suspect inside is demanding release of a known terrorist.

A White House official confirmed that the White House is "closely monitoring" the hostage situation, and that President Joe Biden has been briefed on it.

On Saturday evening, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Dallas Police Department deployed additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution.

On Saturday morning, as SWAT officers responded to the hostage situation inside of the synagogue, police began evacuating residents near the immediate area of the scene within the Dallas suburb.

The City of Colleyville is located 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The Colleyville Police Department first publicly tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m., saying they were "conducting SWAT operations."

Earlier on Saturday, a Facebook Live stream from Congregation Beth Israel had as many as 8,000 viewers before it was cut shortly before 2 p.m. The fixed-camera shot showed the pulpit of the synagogue, and the faint voice of a man could be heard in the background. The footage did not show any other activity within the building.

Colleyville police said they were aware of the livestream.

In the Jewish faith, Saturdays represent Shabbat, the day of the Sabbath. Congregation Beth Israel hosts Shabbat services every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

According to its website, the Reform Jewish congregation was officially established in 1999. The synagogue has been led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker since 2006.