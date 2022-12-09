Retirement ceremony honoring Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator

Michael R. White's ability to lead and supervise has gained the recognition and respect of first responders throughout the region.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials are set to recognize a man they say has dedicated much of his life to servicing the county.

Emergency Management Coordinator Michael R. White is being recognized for his 15 years of servicing Jefferson County ahead of his upcoming retirement. County officials described White's long career as distinguished.

White began his career as the Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator with the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Throughout White’s career, he was honored as the "Responder of The Year" by two different organizations.

Officials feel White’s leadership and dedication have helped bring the county and the region through many disastrous related events in the area.

Some of White’s accomplishments include bringing the county and region through many emergencies including 12 hurricanes and tropical storms, two major floods, a plant explosion HAZMAT incidents, and the regional COVID-19 response.

