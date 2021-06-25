Former server hopes to educate community after homophobic slur left on tips at Beaumont restaurant

A former server at Finch Hutton Beaumont was left with an unpleasant surprise when he a found homophobic slur placed on a stack of tips.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A former server at Finch Hutton Beaumont was left with an unpleasant surprise on his last round of tips on Wednesday.

A homophobic slur was written on a sticky note on top of the stack of money.

Cody de Rouche said he made the decision to quit working for the Beaumont restaurant last weekend because he felt he was not being paid enough for his work.

“I had to start looking for something else to do because it was not taking care of my bills,” he said.

Rouche had worked for Finch Hutton since the restaurant first opened in October 2020.

He received his last round of tips Wednesday.

“The money was pulled out from the safe,” Rouche said. “As it was handed it to me, it was folded up. So, I just took the money and [left].”

Later on, Rouche found that on top of the money he received was a homophobic slur written on a sticky note. He took a picture of the note and posted it to social media.

After the post received a lot of attention, the owner of Finch Hutton Beaumont Rafael Ruiz responded.

“That is not part of the culture that we have created with Finch Hutton Beaumont,” Ruiz said. “We have been so supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am conducting a personal investigation looking at security cameras.”

Disciplinary actions will take place when the restaurant finds out who was responsible for the note, he said.

It is less about the consequences whoever wrote the note will face and more about educating the community about the struggle LGBTQIA+ individuals face, Ruiz said.

“It is nothing about that,” Rouche said. “It is just allowing people to see what we have to deal with in this type of industry and it is pride month.”

Rouche hopes younger members of the LGBTQIA+ community who work in the food service industry do not have to deal with situations like this.

12News reached out to the owner of Finch Hutton for an updated response, and Ruiz told us that they will be checking the restaurant and street cameras and no further action will be taken until they are reviewed.