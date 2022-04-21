Displaced community remains on private property in Port Arthur as city plans to begin clearing process

They're on private land, and a district court ordered the area to be vacated.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The City of Port Arthur plans to make people who are camping out in front of the Old Howard's Supermarket move out.

Port Arthur officials were supposed to begin the process of clearing the homeless encampment.



People living on the property said this week, city officials have been surveying the partial fencing on the property, but no one has warned them about the court order.



For now, people still remain on the site.

You may remember trips with grandma to Howard's Grocery store in the 80s.

Nowadays, the 9th Avenue site is home to people like Houng Tran, a veteran and former shrimp boat captain, and Danny Washington.

“This is just my downfall right now, but I won't always be here,” Washington said.

“I built this before I used to stay right there,” Tran said.



His home along with many others is being threatened after the 60th Judicial Court ordered the area to be vacated. The residents had mixed emotions.

“It doesn't matter what you do for the country. They don't give a [explicative],” Tran said.

“If they find me a house, I would go,” Washington said.



Bartie said if the residents refuse to leave, they will be given a trespass warning that could include up to 180 days in jail.



“It doesn't matter how many there are who hurt me. I will fight back,” Tran said.



“I would not go anywhere. I would just get my trespassing charge,” Washington said.



Last week, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie also told 12News he would reach out to HUD on options to find permanent housing. We followed up with him Thursday.



“If they follow the rules, there are services they know where to go. These individuals know where to go for alcohol okay they know where to go for drugs okay so why don't they know where to go for shelter,” Bartie said.



Washington fears he will be unable to find housing after he lost important documents in a fire six months ago.

Bartie said people living in nearby houses have asked for the site to be cleaned up and the city has tried to help many times now it's time to finish the job. There’s still no word when the area will be fully cleared.