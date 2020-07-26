Holy Family Retreat Center rededicated after Harvey damage repairs

It has been a long journey but the time has finally come! Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, will rededicate and bless the Holy Family Retreat Center on July 26 at 11 a.m. Construction at the center has been completed from damages caused by Hurricane Harvey.



Due to the abundance of caution, attendance for the event will be small and limited to only those who have received a personal invitation. News media are also invited to this special celebration. Individuals who will be covering the event must wear a facemask and practice social distancing.



In 2017, Hurricane Harvey caused major destruction to many homes and buildings across Southeast Texas, including Holy Family. Floodwaters nearly reached the top of every building.



With the support of parishioners and friends of the diocese, the restoration process is nearly complete and there’s no better way to celebrate this occasion than with a rededication led by Bishop Guillory.



“I’m very grateful to all those who have supported this restoration through the generous stewardship of their time and treasure,” Bishop Guillory said.



No date has been set to reopen the center for retreats and meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.