Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center hosts yearly Christmas stroll and Community food drive

ORANGE, Texas — Jump start the holiday festivities, with a Christmas stroll through Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

Shangri La welcomes all ages to come out and enjoy a walk through illuminating colorful displays throughout the Gardens, along with lighted Christmas trees that have been decorated by members of the community.

Shangri La covers more than 250 acres along the waterways of Adams bayou in Orange, Texas, that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way, according to their website.

The Christmas Strolls that are held there every holiday season, are a great way to celebrate the Christmas season with family and friends.

The strolls will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the last entry being at 8:30 p.m.

This year, each week will bring a new theme of decorations to the gardens.

December 6-10, 2022, is pajama week, guests are invited to wear family coordinated pajamas and bring a pair to support the Lutcher Theater’s pajama and blanket drive. December 13-17, 2022, is ugly Christmas Sweater week in honor of National Ugly Sweater Day and crazy Christmas hats will be the final theme of the strolls.

This event is free of charge to the public but the gardens are asking that guests please consider donating non-perishable food items to Orange Christian Services to support those in need throughout the community.

For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.

Free State Cellars will be onsite selling seasonal offerings, and the Orange Lions Club will be selling hot chocolate and sweets.

So come on out and enjoy the holiday festivities.