Holiday at Ford Park event organizers change pricing after feedback from attendees

BEAUMONT, Texas — After complaints over pricing following the opening weekend of the Holiday at Ford Park event organizers are making some adjustments.

Event organizers say the feedback they received has made them switch their focus and make changes to pricing.

They will be running a 24-hour Cyber Monday flash sale beginning Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. to Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. This sale applies on admission tickets for any date, any time.

While at the event, you can say the word "RUDOLPH" to receive $15 off the original price of $40 for the Santa's Village experience.

The majority of the extra activities are $2.50 for children and $5 for adults, but children are now free to participate if an adult ticket is purchased. Some activities are excluded from this deal.

The petting zoo is still $5 for children, but if you buy two children tickets, an adult ticket is free.

The 5 Under putt putt is $5 per child and free for adults.

From the Ford Park website...

A brand-new, dazzling outdoor holiday light attraction is coming to Ford Park starting November 26. “Holiday at Ford Park Presented by 5 Under” will bring the magic of the holiday season to Southeast Texas through an immersive, one-of-a-kind event where guests can stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, shopping, dining and other holiday experiences. Holiday at Ford Park will run on select nights from November 26 through January 2. Tickets are limited and go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10AM at the Ford Park box office, or at www.fordpark.com.

Holiday at Ford Park will offer a number of unique and interactive experiences for all ages, including ice skating, photos with Santa, beer garden, live entertainment, a petting zoo, and live reindeer.

Tickets for Holiday at the Park are limited and start at $23.50 for adults and $15.50 for children under 13 – admission is free for children two and under. All ticket buyers will be required to select a designated arrival window when purchasing. Capacities are limited and sellouts are anticipated - patrons are encouraged to book their timed tickets early.