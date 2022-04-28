Historic pipe organ returns in debut concert this weekend at Jefferson Theatre after 15 years

The organ's pipes were damaged by Hurricane Rita in 2005.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Big preparations are underway at the Jefferson Theatre.

The one-of-a-kind Robert Morton Pipe Organ will play this weekend for the first time in more than 15 years.



The organ's pipes were damaged by Hurricane Rita in 2005.



After six months of repairs, the organ will have a debut concert of the Phantom of the Opera Saturday night, April 30, 2022. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7 p.m.



It's a historic occasion.



The organ is one of about a dozen of its kind left in the nation in its original spot.



And for Saturday’s concert, the man behind the repairs will be at the organ console performing.

"There are some organs and places that are weak and apologetic, not this one. It's a real thriller," said organist Tom Helms. "And it always has been. It's too bad that it got rained on and damaged, but now it's back full speed ahead and it's a real barn burner."

Tickets are $10. You can purchase them online, or at the box office on the night on Saturday.