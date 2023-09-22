Hispanic Heritage Month | 54th annual Groves Pecan parade will showcase Mexican culture

Mexican Heritage pageant royalty will be wearing tribal costumes from their different states.

GROVES, Texas — During 54th anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival parade, The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur will be celebrating Mexican Heritage by wearing tribal costumes during the event.

The parade's tour will be held in Lion's Park Saturday morning at 6200 Jackson Blvd in Groves September 23, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Miss Mexican Heritage 2023, Star Pena, says the royalty of Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur will be joining the contestants from the Groves pageant.

"It's just an overall celebration that's usually a lot of fun. I think I'm definitely looking forward to throwing some candy, of course, and just running around and just getting to see all the people out there to support us." Pena said.

Pena says tomorrow's event gives people a chance to enjoy local cultures.

"I think folks should come out, because first of all, it's a lot of fun. And you could really see the culture behind us because a lot of us are going to be wearing our costumes from the different states of Mexico. It's definitely a lot of fun and it's very educational. So if you're not somebody who's very familiar with our Hispanic heritage, it's definitely a good way to learn," Pena said.

Junior Miss Mexican Heritage 2023, Jessalyn Galvan said this would be a good opportunity to recruit contestants for next year's pageant.

"I'm just really excited that we're gonna have some people coming out and see us and we get the chance to show off our heritage and our culture and really show people what it's all about. And hopefully, get new girls to come and try out for the pageant next year, so we can create some new queens. I'm really excited about that," Galvan said.

Galvan will be wearing a dress that represents Jalisco.

"It's usually worn by beauty queens in Jalisco, and it's a really amazing dress. It's just so colorful and so big and pretty. And I just really love to represent the state and show it off. I'm really excited for people to see different pieces of everyone's heritage and culture. Everyone chooses a different state and the community gets to see a different piece of Mexico," said Galvan.

Activities at The Groves Pecan Festival:

Cooking with Pecans Contest – all entries must contain pecans. This has been a very popular contest, with entries received from all over the state.

Pecan Pageant – The selection of the Pecan Queen has girls vying for the opportunity to represent Groves in activities held throughout the state. Limited to 75 girls.

Groves Pecan Festival Treasure Hunt- Hunters can find daily golden Pecans for prizes and there will also be a Grand Prize awarded.

Cornhole Tournament- Saturday, during the festival, at Lion's Park, 4 p.m.

The GPF Pet Show- Saturday, at the Lee Rodger's Pavilion located in Lion's Park. Registration begins at noon.

The Groves Pecan History

In 1910, Port Arthur developer John W. Gates convinced Griffing Brothers' Nursery to plant 6,000 pecan trees over 385 acres. A tract labeled as the largest pecan grove in the state, according to the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center website.

The pecan trees became a focal point for community growth and the harvest of the pecans came as a second income to homeowners under the trees. The pecans from Groves were sought from as far away as Louisiana and from all over the state of Texas.

Homeowners at the time said they paid their taxes and insurance each year by selling pecans. Calls were taken at the Chamber office from all over the state inquiring as to the sale of pecans.

In 1969, the Groves Chamber of Commerce established the Groves Pecan Festival as a community-wide celebration coinciding with the harvest of pecans. Beginning as a one day affair and the naming of a community leader, "Mr. Groves"; it has grown into a two week event with state – and nation – wide participation.

The Groves Pecan Festival is a family-oriented, area wide celebration. Events offer something for every member of the family with activities to interest all hobbyist, sports enthusiasts, competitors, and homemakers.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device